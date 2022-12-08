Dr. Anita Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Saluja, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Saluja, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Saluja works at
Locations
-
1
Health First Physicians Inc7125 Murrell Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 242-8790
-
2
Anita Saluja MD LLC6559 N Wickham Rd Ste C105, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 241-1160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saluja?
As we age, many of us want procedures or fillers, but feel overwhelmed with all the available options. This is how I felt over four years ago when I scheduled an appointment with Dr. Saluja. I am not in the medical field. Therefore, I have a multitude of simple questions, and she takes time to explain answers. When you ask her to explain a procedure or if a procedure will work for you, it is clear she has the your best interest at heart. Of course we all feel nervous and vulnerable, but her bedside manner is comforting and caring. I always feel at ease during my appointments, and she has never left the room without making certain my questions were answered. I enjoy my relationship with Dr Saluja, especially that I can say, “please tell me what you think will work best for me”. I like that she wants me to leave feeling good about myself. Dr. Saluja has been doing my fillers for at least four years, including a Y-lift. She has a professional and knowledgeable staff.
About Dr. Anita Saluja, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447234000
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saluja accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluja works at
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.