Dr. Anita Saha, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anita Saha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Saha works at Summit Medical Group in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anita Saha, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770928624
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anita Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saha works at Summit Medical Group in Westfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saha’s profile.

Dr. Saha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

