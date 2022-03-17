See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wentzville, MO
Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Sadhu works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-8455
  2. 2
    SSM Health Medical Group
    12349 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 291-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Sadhu and the staff at her Wentzville office are very professional, happy, and willing to help with ANY questions. It is not often that the office staff of a doctor is sincerely proud not only to be on the team, but the staff on numerous occasions told me how impressed and thankful to be working with Dr. Sadhu. Then, I arrive at the St. Charles Outpatient Surgery and the whole staff there is heaping the praise for Dr. Sadhu as soon as let them know who my doctor is for surgery. The incredible smile (always) and her professionalism are beyond reproach. She exudes the confidence, helps you understand your procedure and answers ANY questions! She is ON YOUR time schedule. I received carpal tunnel and ulnar tunnel relief on my right side. I had previous surgery that had left 8 screws on a steel plate and a pin on the head of the radius. She didn't let any of that get in the way as any GREAT surgeon that is in the upmost level of her area of expertise. The surgery went so well (no swell
    Dr. Sadu ROCKS! — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD
    About Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063850238
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis National Hand Center/Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadhu has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

