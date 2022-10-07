See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Anita Repp, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anita Repp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Repp works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arbor Medical Group G
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5115, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 434-4430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I was seen by Dr. Repp when I was first Diagnosed with type 2. I absolutely think she is wonderful. She calmed my nerves, explained things thoroughly and has helped me reduce my A1C.
    Michelle — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Repp, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1396967022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Repp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Repp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repp accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Repp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Repp works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Dr. Repp’s profile.

    Dr. Repp has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Repp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

