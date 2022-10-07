Dr. Anita Repp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Repp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Repp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Repp works at
Locations
-
1
Arbor Medical Group G5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5115, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Repp?
I was seen by Dr. Repp when I was first Diagnosed with type 2. I absolutely think she is wonderful. She calmed my nerves, explained things thoroughly and has helped me reduce my A1C.
About Dr. Anita Repp, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1396967022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Repp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repp accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repp works at
Dr. Repp has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Repp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.