Dr. Ravipati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Ravipati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Ravipati, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ravipati works at
Locations
The Don and Sybil Harrington Cancer Center1500 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-1918
Harrington Cancer Center1751 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ravapati has been my oncologist for the past five years. She and her staff have always been very professional and always ready to answer any questions I have had. Dr Ravipati has been diligent in keeping up with my health situation, making sure that nothing sneaks up on us. There is no negative thing I can say about her and her staff. Thank you so much
About Dr. Anita Ravipati, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417961327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
