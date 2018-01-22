Dr. Pedvis-Leftick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
East Side Clinical Laboratory1351 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-5663
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen soooo many Drs because of my health issues- and I've had terrible experiences with most but Dr Pedvis-Leftock is by far the best doctor I have ever had! She gave me her cell phone number to call her at anytime! She got me apts with Drs I needed right away....worked around my work schedule in order for her to monitor my health. She goes above and beyond to help her patients, and is probably one of the only doctors that truly did everything possible to help me. 100% recommend her!
About Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1801854054
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
