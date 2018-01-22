See All Dermatologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Pedvis-Leftick works at Dermatology Associates, Inc. - East Greenwich in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Spencer Hawkins, MD
Dr. Spencer Hawkins, MD
10 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    East Side Clinical Laboratory
    1351 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-5663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pedvis-Leftick?

    Jan 22, 2018
    I have seen soooo many Drs because of my health issues- and I've had terrible experiences with most but Dr Pedvis-Leftock is by far the best doctor I have ever had! She gave me her cell phone number to call her at anytime! She got me apts with Drs I needed right away....worked around my work schedule in order for her to monitor my health. She goes above and beyond to help her patients, and is probably one of the only doctors that truly did everything possible to help me. 100% recommend her!
    Brenna in Wakefield , RI — Jan 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pedvis-Leftick to family and friends

    Dr. Pedvis-Leftick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pedvis-Leftick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD.

    About Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801854054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedvis-Leftick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedvis-Leftick works at Dermatology Associates, Inc. - East Greenwich in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Pedvis-Leftick’s profile.

    Dr. Pedvis-Leftick has seen patients for Rosacea, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedvis-Leftick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedvis-Leftick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedvis-Leftick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedvis-Leftick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedvis-Leftick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.