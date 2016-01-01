See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Anita Patel, DO

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anita Patel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Patel works at Oak Street Health Arlington in Arlington, TX with other offices in Benbrook, TX and Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Arlington
    4801 S Cooper St Ste 401, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 380-1054
    Oak Street Health Benbrook
    8840 Benbrook Blvd # 101, Benbrook, TX 76126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 380-1054
    Oak Street Health Carrollton
    1213 E Trinity Mills Rd # 173, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 380-1054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
Limb Pain
Prostate Cancer Screening
Restless Leg Syndrome
Limb Pain
Prostate Cancer Screening

Restless Leg Syndrome
Limb Pain
Prostate Cancer Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Anita Patel, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265643852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
