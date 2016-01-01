Dr. Pachikara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Pachikara, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Pachikara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Pachikara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
VNA Healthcare400 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pachikara?
About Dr. Anita Pachikara, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1487833927
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachikara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachikara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pachikara works at
Dr. Pachikara speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachikara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachikara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachikara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachikara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.