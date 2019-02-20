Overview

Dr. Anita Osmundson, DO is a Dermatologist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Osmundson works at Coastal Dermatology LLC in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.