Dr. Anita Osmundson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Osmundson, DO is a Dermatologist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences.
Coastal Dermatology LLC198 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-1600
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Great experience! Doctor Osmundson took her time, answered all my questions and made me feel very relaxed. She’s an asset to her profession as well as to her patients! Keep up the great work!!!
About Dr. Anita Osmundson, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University Of Health Sciences
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Dr. Osmundson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osmundson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osmundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osmundson works at
Dr. Osmundson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osmundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmundson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmundson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osmundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osmundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.