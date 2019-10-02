Dr. Anita Onufer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Onufer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anita Onufer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Onufer works at
Locations
Connection Counseling & Consultation Inc.2209 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Directions (412) 351-7003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Onufer is a caring, knowledgeable, and welcoming doctor. She is very good at her job, and she lets you know what to expect every step of the way. (I went in for an ingrown toenail.) She takes her time - she reminds me of how doctors operated 40 some years ago when they weren't driven by insurance companies. Dr. Onufer is terrific. So is her staff.
About Dr. Anita Onufer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onufer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onufer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Onufer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onufer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onufer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onufer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.