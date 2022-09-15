Dr. Anita Nahar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Nahar, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Nahar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Nahar works at
Locations
Frederick Kidney Care Assocs5205 Chairmans Ct Ste 1000, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 696-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been taking my mother to see Dr. Nahar as a patient for several years. I have always found her to be kind, caring, and genuinely concerned about keeping my Mom in the best possible health. She is thorough with her exams, reviews her meds and makes changes where she feels are necessary to regulate her blood pressure. She requests feedback and follow-up when she is concerned. I can't recommend her enough. So many doctors nowadays are in a rush to get patients in and out as quickly as possible, but Dr. Nahar gives each patient the time they need to address concerns. I hope you love her as much as we do.
About Dr. Anita Nahar, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- U Of MD
- Harbor Hospital Center
- SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
