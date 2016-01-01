Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden, Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 220, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
OBGYN Associates of Central FL15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 112, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619013729
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Pediatrics|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorjani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moorjani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moorjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorjani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorjani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorjani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorjani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.