Dr. Anita Minghini, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anita Minghini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Minghini works at Valley Health Breast Center in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester Breast Center PC
    400 Campus Blvd Ste 220, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-5466
  2. 2
    Winchester Medical Center Inc
    1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 12, 2021
    Dr. Minghini spent a lot of time with my husband and myself explaining options and potential outcomes prior to surgery. She is very professional and I felt very comfortable with her. She is an exceptionally skilled surgeon and my surgery went very well. Her office staff also was very nice and thorough, making sure everything went smoothly. Jennifer made sure they had all my records and made sure I was all set for surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Minghini.
    Donna Salmiery — Jun 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Minghini, MD

    General Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1114911187
    Education & Certifications

    Ea Va Med Sch
    Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Minghini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minghini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minghini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minghini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minghini works at Valley Health Breast Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Minghini’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Minghini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minghini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minghini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minghini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

