Dr. Anita Mikita, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Mikita, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Mikita works at
Locations
Central State Hospital2450 PO Box, Milledgeville, GA 31062 Directions (478) 445-7904
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anita Mikita, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
