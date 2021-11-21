Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miedziak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital
Eye Surgery Princeton419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 655-8808
The Optical Shoppe900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-9550
- 3 1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8808
Surgery Center Of Central NJ107 N Center Dr, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 297-8001
Dr. Miedziak has been my eye doctor for many years. She is incredibly thorough and, during the course of a routine eye exam, discovered a serious eye condition and immediately referred me to the appropriate specialist. While highly professional, she is also warm and caring. I recommend Dr. Miedziak to anyone looking for the best in routine eye care or cataract surgery.
About Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Lublin Medical College
Dr. Miedziak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miedziak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miedziak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miedziak has seen patients for Keratoconus, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miedziak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miedziak speaks Polish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miedziak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miedziak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miedziak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miedziak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.