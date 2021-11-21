Overview

Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital



Dr. Miedziak works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.