Dr. Anita Mazdai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazdai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Mazdai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Mazdai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mazdai works at
Locations
-
1
Avon (temporary location)1080 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions (317) 272-8033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazdai?
Great bedside manner! she takes time to listen and answer all questions. she is a knowledgeable dr who has so much empathy and compassion towards her patients.
About Dr. Anita Mazdai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316925076
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazdai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazdai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazdai works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazdai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazdai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazdai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazdai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.