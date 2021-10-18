Dr. Anita Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Mathew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
John M. Joseph M.d. P.A.2008 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 492-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. She cares about her patients, and goes the extra mile to help you manage your health.
About Dr. Anita Mathew, MD
- Rheumatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1831366038
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.