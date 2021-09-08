Dr. Anita Mandal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Mandal, MD
Dr. Anita Mandal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Anita Mandal, M.D., P.A./Mandal Plastic Surgery2401 Pga Blvd Ste 146, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 238-0040
Dr. Anita Mandal, board certified plastic surgeon, and her staff provided me with a professional, realistic, and safe experience receiving Bellafill. I trust her knowledge and expertise 100%. Thank you!
- 32 years of experience
- Dr Alvin Glasgold
- Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne State U
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Mandal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.