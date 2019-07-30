Overview

Dr. Anita Malone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Malone works at University Of Michigan Health System in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.