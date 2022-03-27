Dr. Anita Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- MN
- Saint Paul
- Dr. Anita Macdonald, MD
Dr. Anita Macdonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Macdonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Locations
-
1
Evergreen Primary Care570 Asbury St Ste 208, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 376-3484
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
Even though I’m not seeing her now, she was my doctor for approx 10 years and was always very kind and patient. She left HEALTHPARTNERS, I believe, and clinic closed. Found another doctor in Egan and really liked her. Now she is leaving so going to see if I can find Dr. MacDonald again. 5 stars for this doctor.
About Dr. Anita Macdonald, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205897998
Education & Certifications
- Forbes Fam Prac
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.