Dr. Anita Lasala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Lasala, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Lasala works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lasala is not only extremely knowledgeable and bright, she is also very empathetic and caring. She is the true definition of a great Physician!
About Dr. Anita Lasala, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1285666974
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Ny Hospital Cornell University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
