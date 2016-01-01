Dr. Anita Laloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Laloo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Laloo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Laloo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward N. Smolar MD PA3075 E Commercial Blvd Ste 1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laloo?
About Dr. Anita Laloo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1427316413
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laloo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laloo works at
Dr. Laloo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.