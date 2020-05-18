Overview

Dr. Anita Kundra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kundra works at BAY AREA MEDICAL CENTER,P.A. in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.