Dr. Anita Konka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Konka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Univ. of Penn -medical Group3737 Market St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Over the past 3 years, I have dealt, with a lot health wise! A lot doctors, can do surgery, all can prescribe medications.... but not all, can effect you with their mere presence alone! Dr Konka has been my surgeon, prescriber, but most importantly, her personality, understanding and confidence, always made, me feel, that I was always going to be “Alright” because, she wiuld see to it!
About Dr. Anita Konka, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Farrior Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
