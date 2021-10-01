Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli-Pamnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani works at
Locations
1
Oncology Hematology Care of Connecticut LLC40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 795-9795
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli-Pamnani?
Excellent!
About Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1598721391
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani works at
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani has seen patients for Hives, Anaphylaxis and Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli-Pamnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohli-Pamnani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli-Pamnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli-Pamnani.
