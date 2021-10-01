See All Allergists & Immunologists in Milford, CT
Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Kohli-Pamnani works at Yale New Haven Health in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Anaphylaxis and Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Oncology Hematology Care of Connecticut LLC
    40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 (203) 795-9795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Anaphylaxis
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Excellent!
    Jane — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598721391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli-Pamnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kohli-Pamnani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohli-Pamnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohli-Pamnani works at Yale New Haven Health in Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kohli-Pamnani's profile.

    Dr. Kohli-Pamnani has seen patients for Hives, Anaphylaxis and Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli-Pamnani on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli-Pamnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli-Pamnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli-Pamnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli-Pamnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

