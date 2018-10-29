Dr. Anita Kemmerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemmerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Kemmerly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Kemmerly, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Locations
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was extremely nice and took the time to talk to me explaining what was going on making sure I understood everything. She also took the time to go over medications as I am a breastfeeding mother making sure I had the right fit for me and my child
About Dr. Anita Kemmerly, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972557338
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
