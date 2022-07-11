Overview

Dr. Anita Kedia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kedia works at Saint Mary's Cardiology in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.