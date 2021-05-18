Overview

Dr. Anita Kaul, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Kaul works at UCLA Westlake Village Hematology & Oncology in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.