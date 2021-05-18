Dr. Anita Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Kaul, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Kaul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Westlake Village Hematology & Oncology1250 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-5153
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaul?
Dr. Kaul is the best! She has worked with me and at present I am cancer free! She helped me get thru radiation and chemotherapy! I have never had a doctor give me good news and held me as I cried! What a wonderful example she is to the medical field!!
About Dr. Anita Kaul, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1689677205
Education & Certifications
- City Hope Med Ctr
- University Ca
- Good Samaritan Med Ctr
- Lady Hardinge Med Coll
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaul works at
Dr. Kaul has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaul speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.