Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Kadikar works at
Locations
-
1
Alba Pulmonary Group290 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 759-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadikar?
I've been a patient of Dr. Kadikar for about 7 years. She has always been forthright with me. Her front office support has been erratic at times, but I was surprised to read the negative reviews about her interactions with patients. I value her candid analysis and advice.
About Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1972500288
Education & Certifications
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadikar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadikar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadikar works at
Dr. Kadikar has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadikar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadikar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.