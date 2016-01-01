Overview

Dr. Anita Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Advanced Heart Care of South Florida LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.