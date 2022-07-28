Overview

Dr. Anita Johnson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Johnson works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.