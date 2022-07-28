Dr. Anita Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Johnson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Met Dr. Johnson few days ago, was very impressed with her, she is honest, took time to explain what to expect. She took time to listen, very caring. I believe that I am in good hands
About Dr. Anita Johnson, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1457401630
Education & Certifications
- University AR Med Sci
- Morehouse Sch Med
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
