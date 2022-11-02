Dr. Anita Holman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Holman, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Holman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Holman works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale270 W 231st St, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holman?
Dr. Holman is a good Dr
About Dr. Anita Holman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1336394436
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holman works at
Dr. Holman has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.