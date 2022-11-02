Overview

Dr. Anita Holman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Holman works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.