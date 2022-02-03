Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anita Hirsch MD A Medical Corporation400 Carlton Ave Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 358-8200
-
2
Anita Hirsch MD264 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 358-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?
Dr Hirsch cared for our loved one who was admitted with severe psychosis. After her initial visit she called us at home and gave us her assessment. For us she was an answer to a prayer. We had tried to get help for 6 months and she was the first one to really understand how sick our loved one was. She did diagnosis bi-polar which was confirmed by another psychiatrist at a residential care facility. She really saw through the facade that our loved one put up. She was tough with him at times but it was exactly what was needed. everyone else just released our loved one after 3 days. On transfer to the residential place they took one medication away the dr mentioned sometimes they come in on high doeses and normal to reduce it. I never felt he was over medicated. She responded to our calls and kept us informed. She was never rude I found her easy to talk with and she struck me as genuinely caring for our loved one to recover. I feel she saved our love one’s life.
About Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1619062486
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.