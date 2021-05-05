Dr. Anita Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Henderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
Dr. G Dermatology11089 Resort Rd Ste 206, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 696-3605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henderson is a dedicated professional who is both knowledgeable and competent. She is very personable, informative, and witty. Dr. Henderson takes the time to listen carefully and to respond appropriately to all patient concerns.
About Dr. Anita Henderson, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1699804542
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henderson speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.