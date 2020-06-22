Dr. Anita Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Gupta works at
Sunshine Walk-in Clinic
3300 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 220, Lake Mary, FL 32746
(407) 321-7111
Monday 7:30am - 6:30pm
Tuesday 7:30am - 6:30pm
Wednesday 7:30am - 6:30pm
Thursday 7:30am - 6:30pm
Friday 7:30am - 6:30pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr and the stuff was very professional and caring.I recomend everyone to go there .Eventhough they took care of patients during the lockdown.
About Dr. Anita Gupta, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1457332868
Education & Certifications
- Edward W Sparrow Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Spanish.
294 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.