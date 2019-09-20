See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Anita Go, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anita Go, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine

Dr. Go works at Rapides Regional Physician Group in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Congenital Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapides Regional Physician Group
    1268 SOUTHAMPTON DR, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 449-4886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Tricuspid Valve Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Sep 20, 2019
    Staff members are very knowledgeable and friendly. Dr Go is so knowledgeable and I am so thankful she is here in Alexandria. Pediatric specialist are a blessing to have here so close to home. Thank you so much for your service to our community.
    Jessica Morris — Sep 20, 2019
    About Dr. Anita Go, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1306821558
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
    • St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Go has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Go works at Rapides Regional Physician Group in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Go’s profile.

    Dr. Go has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Congenital Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Go. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

