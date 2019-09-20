Dr. Anita Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Go, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Go, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Go works at
Locations
Rapides Regional Physician Group1268 SOUTHAMPTON DR, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 449-4886
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff members are very knowledgeable and friendly. Dr Go is so knowledgeable and I am so thankful she is here in Alexandria. Pediatric specialist are a blessing to have here so close to home. Thank you so much for your service to our community.
About Dr. Anita Go, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1306821558
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Go has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Go works at
Dr. Go has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Congenital Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Go. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.