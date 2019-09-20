Overview

Dr. Anita Go, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine



Dr. Go works at Rapides Regional Physician Group in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Congenital Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.