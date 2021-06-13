Dr. Anita Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Care - Breast Surgical Oncology1250 8th Ave Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-1448
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
No words can truly describe how wonderful Dr. Chow is. She truly care for her patients. She explains procedures in a way the average person can easily understand. The best breast surgeon.
About Dr. Anita Chow, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1700801529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.