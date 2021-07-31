Overview

Dr. Anita Chaudhuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhuri works at Chaudhuri & Chaudhuri MD PLC in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.