Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breckenridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hospital
Dr. Breckenridge works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Eye Care of Los Gatos250 Almendra Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 413-4264
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breckenridge?
Dr Breckenridge corrected eye muscle problems for me that relieved me from years of annoyance and eye fatigue. The followup care was superb. Many thanks to the whole office for excellent service.
About Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1396841037
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breckenridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breckenridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breckenridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breckenridge works at
Dr. Breckenridge has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breckenridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Breckenridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breckenridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breckenridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breckenridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.