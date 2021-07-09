Dr. Anita Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Bhat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Bhat works at
Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists, Inc.2182 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-4228
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Concord Medical Center
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The wait time is less than 10 minutes if you have an appointment. That staff are pleasant. Dr Bhat is Very Nice including the other Dr. in the practice.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Kannada and Spanish
- 1902068562
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- V a Greater Healthcare-Los Angeles
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks Kannada and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.