Dr. Anita Banerjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Stafford Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Banerjee works at Premier Cardiac and Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.