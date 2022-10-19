Overview

Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Antoniolli works at St. Luke's Center for Breast Care in Maumee, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.