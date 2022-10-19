Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoniolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
1
St. Luke's Center for Breast Care5705 Monclova Rd Ste 203, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-7812Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery5308 Harroun Rd Ste 180, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6559
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Antoniolli and staff: all were very Kind. She took time explaining, took time to answer questions.
About Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306905963
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Mercy College of Detroit
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoniolli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoniolli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoniolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoniolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoniolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoniolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoniolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.