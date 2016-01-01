Dr. Anita Amidon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amidon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Amidon, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Amidon, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Amidon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mohawk Valley Counseling Associatess610 French Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 738-1662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amidon?
About Dr. Anita Amidon, MD
- Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124247192
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amidon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amidon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amidon works at
Dr. Amidon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amidon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amidon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amidon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.