Dr. Anita Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
West Coast Retina1445 BUSH ST, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 972-4600
-
2
A Sydney Williams and Associates Inc.101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 306, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (415) 342-7137
-
3
Silkiss Eye Surgery100 Tamal Plz Ste 120, Corte Madera, CA 94925 Directions (415) 927-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anita Agarwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
