Overview

Dr. Anita Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at West Coast Retina Medical Group in San Francisco, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA and Corte Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.