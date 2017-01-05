See All Pediatricians in Decatur, TX
Overview

Dr. Anissa August, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, TX. 

Dr. August works at Lovette and August Pediatrics in Decatur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amanda Lovette M.d.
    2401 S FM 51 Ste 100, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 627-8044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Fever
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2017
    Dr. August is really great with the kids. She always remembers all of their health issues.
    HaileyG in Decatur, TX — Jan 05, 2017
    About Dr. Anissa August, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881630929
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anissa August, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. August is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. August has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. August has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. August works at Lovette and August Pediatrics in Decatur, TX. View the full address on Dr. August’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. August. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. August.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. August, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. August appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

