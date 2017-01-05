Dr. Anissa August, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. August is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anissa August, MD
Overview
Dr. Anissa August, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, TX.
Dr. August works at
Locations
-
1
Amanda Lovette M.d.2401 S FM 51 Ste 100, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. August?
Dr. August is really great with the kids. She always remembers all of their health issues.
About Dr. Anissa August, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1881630929
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. August has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. August accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. August has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. August works at
Dr. August speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. August. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. August.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. August, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. August appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.