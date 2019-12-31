Dr. Anisha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisha Patel, MD
Dr. Anisha Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Dr. Patel works at
Mdacc Department of Dermatology1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1452, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 563-1930
University of Texas Dermatology6655 Travis St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-8260
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patel was very nice, knowledgeable, and thorough.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972764942
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.