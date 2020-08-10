Overview

Dr. Anisha Jangi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Jangi works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.