Dr. Anisha Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Anisha Amin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Crown1141 S Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician for my children. Listens and explains and shows compassion when I'm concerned. Very responsive via mychart and doesn't shun concern even if parent concern may not be warranted for the issue. Highly recommend her. A good, no bs physician.
About Dr. Anisha Amin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
