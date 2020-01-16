Dr. Anish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Anish Shah, MD is an Interventional Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Vascular Institute Of Virginia1440 Central Park Blvd Ste 108, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (703) 763-5224Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vascular Institute Of Virginia14085 Crown Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 763-5224Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Metropolitan Vascular Institute3015 Technology Pl Ste 100, Waldorf, MD 20601 Directions (301) 374-8540Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Each time I come to the vascular center Dr Shah takes great care of me, excellent job always!!!
About Dr. Anish Shah, MD
- Interventional Nephrology
- English
- 1699790436
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital Program
- Drexel University College of Medicine - Hahnemann Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
Dr. Shah works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
