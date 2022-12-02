Dr. Anish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anish Shah, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and TriCities Hospital.
Locations
Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point9030 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 450, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6408Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Anish Shah at Shady Grove Fertility. After almost 4 years of unexplained infertility at 35+, including multiple failed IUIs and two failed IVF cycles, I switched to Dr. Shah's care. He is welcoming and has great bedside manners. As stressful as the numerous doctor appointments can be when going through fertility treatments, it was a breath of fresh air to visit with him. He listened to the concerns of my husband and I, sharing research findings and recommending additional testing to help inform our treatment. I felt a level of trust in him that was reassuring. He was also direct and forthcoming about expectations, which was greatly appreciated. His treatment plan included interventions that had not been previously tried. As as result of my 1st IVF cycle with him, I was ecstatic to become pregnant after my first embryo transfer. Dr. Shah is AMAZING and I will be forever grateful for his knowledge, caring nature and dedication to helping us start our family.
About Dr. Anish Shah, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Persian.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.