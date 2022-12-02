See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Anish Shah, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anish Shah, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point
    9030 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 450, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6408
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • TriCities Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Ectopic Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Ectopic Pregnancy

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Dec 02, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Anish Shah at Shady Grove Fertility. After almost 4 years of unexplained infertility at 35+, including multiple failed IUIs and two failed IVF cycles, I switched to Dr. Shah's care. He is welcoming and has great bedside manners. As stressful as the numerous doctor appointments can be when going through fertility treatments, it was a breath of fresh air to visit with him. He listened to the concerns of my husband and I, sharing research findings and recommending additional testing to help inform our treatment. I felt a level of trust in him that was reassuring. He was also direct and forthcoming about expectations, which was greatly appreciated. His treatment plan included interventions that had not been previously tried. As as result of my 1st IVF cycle with him, I was ecstatic to become pregnant after my first embryo transfer. Dr. Shah is AMAZING and I will be forever grateful for his knowledge, caring nature and dedication to helping us start our family.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anish Shah, MD
    About Dr. Anish Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    • 1376718767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shah works at Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point in Richmond, VA.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

